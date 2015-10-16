Watch Boris Johnson slam a 10-year-old Japanese schoolboy to the ground during a rugby match

London mayor Boris Johnson knocked a Japanese school child to the ground during a rugby match while on an official visit to the country.

Johnson, 51 and stockily built, took out 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi as he raced down the pitch in possession of the ball.

It wasn’t even a real rugby match. It was a press event where participants pretended to play. The boy stood no chance as the 5 foot, 9 inch mayor hurtled towards him. After taking Johnson ‘s shoulder to the face, Sekiguchi told reporters: “I felt a little bit of pain, but it’s ok.”

Boris did try to put things right. The mayor apologised to Sekiguchi and shook his hand before asking him if he’s ok. He also gave him a 2015 rugby ball and posed for photos with the youngster.

This isn’t the first time Boris has employed dirty tactics in a sporting event. During a charity football match with Germany, the London mayor temporarily crippled an international German player by headbutting him in the groin.

Here it is again in slow-mo:

Watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

