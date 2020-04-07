Boris Johnson has been put in an intensive care unit after his coronavirus symptoms worsened

Getty

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into an intensive care unit after his coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday.

Johnson’s spokesman said that the prime minister’s condition had deteriorated on Monday afternoon.

Downing Street says the prime minister remains conscious and has asked UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him.

Johnson, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday for “persistent coronavirus symptoms,” was moved into intensive care at around 7 pm (GMT) on Monday evening, his spokesman said.

“Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.”

Dominic Raab, the UK’s Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State will stand in for Johnson while he is treated.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary,” his spokesman said.

They added: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

In a pooled statement to journalists, Raab said that “there is an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister and we’re making sure that we get all the plans he has instructed us to deliver implemented as soon as possible”

Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill broke the news to the rest of the Cabinet via a video-conference call, Sky News reported.

Johnson had spent over a week in self-isolation after developing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, before he was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital, London, on Sunday evening for tests.

Downing Street had insisted that the prime minister was still running the UK government as of Monday morning.

Johnson’s spokesman had said the prime minister was in “good spirits” and was “comfortable” after spending the night at the central London hospital.

However, his condition significantly worsened later in the day, forcing doctors to move him into intensive care.

The UK opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer described the news as “terribly sad.”

“All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” he tweeted.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted: “Thinking of Boris Johnson and his family tonight. Get well soon. You are in great hands and we all want you safe, well and back in 10 Downing Street.”

Boris Johnson’s aides were ‘increasingly worried’ about his health

Johnson’s spokesman had earlier on Monday refused to confirm or deny that the prime minister was suffering from pneumonia.

However, the Times of London newspaper reported on Monday morning that the prime minister had been treated with oxygen on Sunday night.

His spokesman would not deny that report on Monday but did insist that separate claims in Russian state media that he was placed on a ventilator were “disinformation.”

Downing Street has previously repeatedly insisted that Johnson was experiencing only “mild symptoms” of the virus.

However, aides have reportedly become “increasingly worried” about the prime minister’s health, according to multiple reports, with Johnson heard “coughing and spluttering” his way through conference calls.

Johnson was “more seriously ill than either he or his officials were prepared to admit,” the Guardian said, reporting a source suggesting that Johnson “was being seen by doctors who were concerned about his breathing.”

Johnson’s personal Twitter account on Monday afternoon carried a message purportedly from the prime minister, suggesting he was in “good spirits.”

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

