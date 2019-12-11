Boris Johnson hid in a fridge to avoid a television interview as his aide swore at a reporter

Getty Boris Johnson.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson fled the cameras on Wednesday to avoid an interview with ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.”

His aide swore at an ITV reporter who challenged the prime minister in an incident that played out on live television.

The incident came with a new polling model suggesting Johnson’s election lead was shrinking as Britain approached Thursday’s general election.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson fled from the cameras Wednesday morning as his aide swore at a reporter on live television.

The prime minister was delivering milk to voters in Leeds as part of an early-morning photo opportunity ahead of Thursday’s general election when he was approached by a reporter from ITV.

Johnson was challenged by the reporter, Jonathan Swain, to take part in a live interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid of “Good Morning Britain.”

Johnson’s press secretary, Rob Oxley, intervened, telling Swain: “Oh for f— sake.”

Morgan and Reid could be heard expressing their shock before Swain was heard asking Oxley to “tone down your language.”

Johnson subsequently told him that he would be “with you in a second” before disappearing into a walk-in fridge and not returning.

Watch Boris Johnson refuse interview with ITV

Clip of Johnson’s Aide Robert Oxley telling @GMB to F off.#VoteLabour pic.twitter.com/ULlYq1Mq0Z — Jeremy Corbyn for PM (@JeremyCorbyn4PM) December 11, 2019

A Conservative source told the Mirror that Oxley was expressing general frustration rather than swearing directly at the reporter.

The incident came with a new polling model suggesting the race was tightening in the final hours before the general election.

The YouGov polling model suggests Johnson is on course for a majority of 28 seats but is within the margin of error of a hung Parliament.

