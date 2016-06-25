Boris Johnson was swarmed by dozens of Brexit protesters shouting 'shame on you'

Boris Johnson faced dozens of Remain protesters outside his London home after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Mr Johnson said: “Nothing will change over the short term, except that work will have to begin on how to give effect to the will of the people and to extricate this country from the supernational system.”

Produced by Joe Daunt

