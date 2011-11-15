Mayor Of London Calls For Break-Up Of Euro

Boris Johnson, the current mayor of London noted for his remarkable ambition (many say he wants to be Prime Minister). has broken ranks with the UK Conservatives and openly attacked the euro.



In a column for the Telegraph, Johnson writes:

We are using fiscal bullying to try to turn the Greeks and Italians into Germans. The whole European enterprise is now devoted to keeping the euro alive on the utterly specious grounds that the currency is synonymous with “Europe”. We are nailing shut the exits of William Hague’s famous burning building. British taxpayers going to be shelling out ever more in bail-out dosh, much of which will ultimately go to banks and bankers’ bonuses. And all the while the southern EU members will be put on ever tougher austerity regimes that frankly don’t suit their needs. No matter how hard I diet, I won’t look like a championship athlete. The Greeks can’t become Germans, and it is brutal to force them to try.

While skirting the issue somewhat (Johnson spends a fair amount of talking about his diet at the start of the column), its hard not to read this as a call for the break-up of the EU.

(h/t the New Statesman)





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.