The absurd life of Boris Johnson -- the man who could be England's next prime minister

Former Mayor of London Boris Johnson has led an interesting life that many would call absurd. Now that David Cameron has resigned, Johnson could very well become the next Prime Minister of Britain. This is a look inside his life and how he became the political success that he is today.

Produced by Eames Yates. Original Reporting by Caroline Simon.

