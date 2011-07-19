Meet Boris Johnson: The Man Who Wants To Replace David Cameron As British Prime Minister

While David Cameron was away in Africa, it was left to the Conservative Mayor of London Boris Johnson to defend his party in the wake of the disastrous phone hacking scandal.



Defend he did, but not without a nice bit of schadenfreude.

Asked about David Cameron’s judgment when appointing disgraced News of the World editor Andy Coulson during a press conference after two of the UK’s most senior police officers resigned, Johnson was quick to distance himself from that scandal:

“I’m not here to discuss government appointments, I’m here to talk about events in the Metropolitan police service. Those questions you must direct to government.”

Many, such as Benedict Brogan, deputy editor of The Telegraph, have been noticing Johnson’s increasingly brazen attitude towards the British government and his own party.

Now with the serious possibility of David Cameron being forced from leadership with the depth of the phone hacking scandal, is Johnson ready to make his move?

