Boris Johnson rode an electric scooter and he loved it

Jeremy Wilson
Mayor of London Boris Johnson is in Israel to promote his city’s technology sector and he’s been having a great time checking out some cool Israeli tech.

On a visit to Tel Aviv’s Google Campus, a co-working space that aims to accelerate the growth of startups, Johnson rode an electric scooter and tried out some virtual reality goggles.

The goggles were supposed to help Johnson empathise with animals by showing him what it’s like to be a dog. Unfortunately, it took Johnson a while to realise he wasn’t a cat:

That moment when Boris Johnson thinks he's a cat but finds out he's a dog. And barks.
— Richard Wheeler

 After pretending to be a dog for a bit, Johnson was treated to a virtual reality tour of his own city, London.

Now living in a virtual reality…
— Tom Swarbrick

Riding the Inu, an electric scooter designed by Israeli company Haifu, actually looked quite tricky. Boris did well not to fall off.

 

This is an Inu bike… Boris Johnson gives it a go in Tel Aviv
— Richard Wheeler

Boris was clearly loving it, continuing to whiz around as one of his advisers tried to get him to leave.

Plaintive cry of "we need to go Boris!"
— Tom Swarbrick

 He even proudly tweeted a picture of himself on it afterwards.

There’s a serious point to the frivolity. When Israeli companies go international, they often overlook Europe and go straight to the US.

Boris is hoping that his visit will encourage Israeli companies to consider expanding to the UK and even offer their shares to the public in London.

