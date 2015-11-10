Boris Johnson rode an electric scooter and he loved it

Mayor of London Boris Johnson is in Israel to promote his city’s technology sector and he’s been having a great time checking out some cool Israeli tech.

On a visit to Tel Aviv’s Google Campus, a co-working space that aims to accelerate the growth of startups, Johnson rode an electric scooter and tried out some virtual reality goggles.

The goggles were supposed to help Johnson empathise with animals by showing him what it’s like to be a dog. Unfortunately, it took Johnson a while to realise he wasn’t a cat:

— Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) November 9, 2015

— Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) November 9, 2015

After pretending to be a dog for a bit, Johnson was treated to a virtual reality tour of his own city, London.

Riding the Inu, an electric scooter designed by Israeli company Haifu, actually looked quite tricky. Boris did well not to fall off.

— Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) November 9, 2015

— Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) November 9, 2015

Boris was clearly loving it, continuing to whiz around as one of his advisers tried to get him to leave.

— Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) November 9, 2015

— Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) November 9, 2015

He even proudly tweeted a picture of himself on it afterwards.

— Boris Johnson (@MayorofLondon) November 9, 2015

— Boris Johnson (@MayorofLondon) November 9, 2015

There’s a serious point to the frivolity. When Israeli companies go international, they often overlook Europe and go straight to the US.

Boris is hoping that his visit will encourage Israeli companies to consider expanding to the UK and even offer their shares to the public in London.

