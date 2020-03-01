Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds are reportedly engaged and expecting a baby

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in September 2019 in Manchester, England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, and his 31-year-old partner Carrie Symonds are reportedly engaged and expecting a baby.

Symonds announced the news via her private Instagram account, the BBC reports.

This will be Johnson’s third marriage, and he is believed to have between four to six children from previous relationships.

When Johnson became Britain’s Prime Minister in 2019, he and Symonds were the first non-married couple to move into the 10 Downing Street in London.

Symonds, who is 31 years old, will be Johnson’s third wife. Johnson, 55, has been divorced twice, and has four children with his ex-wife, Marina Wheeler. He is also believed to have two other children, both of whom he fathered in separate instances outside of his marriages.

Johnson and Symonds’ romantic involvement was first confirmed in June 2019, and when Johnson was elected Prime Minister the next month, he and Symonds became the first non-married couple to move into the famous 10 Downing Street residence in London.

In 2017, Symonds was the Conservative Party’s youngest communications director at age 29. She’s now a senior adviser for Oceana, a US-based nonprofit organisation focusing on environmental policy.

