Boris Johnson cancelled his trip to Moscow after tensions escalated in Syria

LONDON — Boris Johnson, Britain’s foreign minister, said he had canceled a visit to Moscow due for April 10 following the poison gas attack in Syria.

“Developments in Syria have changed the situation fundamentally,” Johnson said in a statement, according to a Reuters report.

“My priority is now to continue contact with the US and others in the run-up to the G7 meeting on 10-11 April — to build coordinated international support for a ceasefire on the ground and an intensified political process,” Johnson said.

The chemical attack on Monday killed at least 80 people in the northwestern part of Syria and led to the US launching more than 50 Tomahawk missiles from warships stationed in the Mediterranean at a Syrian airfield.

The governor of Homs, a city roughly 160 kilometers north of the capital Damascus, said at least five people were killed and seven were wounded in the US strikes, Reuters reported.

Russia responded by warning that the military action could have serious consequences. “We strongly condemn the illegitimate actions by the US The consequences of this for regional and international stability could be extremely serious,” Russia’s deputy UN envoy, Vladimir Safronkov, told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

