Boris Johnson calls for a snap general election on December 12 to 'get Brexit done'

Boris Johnson calls for a snap general election on December 12.

The prime minister says he will bring forward a motion next week to hold an election before Christmas.

The vote will require the support of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons.

Opposition parties have rejected previous election motions due to fears that Johnson would take the UK out of the EU without a deal during the election period.

However, the EU is expected to grant the UK another Brexit delay on Friday, paving the way for opposition parties to back a fresh election.

The Labour Party is set to back a snap election once Brexit has been delayed.

Boris Johnson has called on his opponents to back a general election on December 12 in order to “get Brexit done.”

Speaking to the BBC on Thursday afternoon, the prime minister said a fresh election was the only way for members of Parliament to break three years of Brexit deadlock.

“If they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal then they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12,” he said.

Johnson will bring forward a motion on Monday calling on opposition parties to back a general election which would dissolve parliament and allow a Brits to go to the polls in the run-up to Christmas.

The prime minister also wrote to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn urging him to back a snap election.

Under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, the vote will require the support of at least two-thirds of MPs.

Two previous attempts by Johnson to secure an early election were rejected by opposition parties. However, Labour leader Corbyn has committed to backing a new election once the threat of a no-deal Brexit is removed.

Labour’s shadow minister Valerie Vaz said on Thursday the party would support a snap general election as soon as the EU delays Brexit until next year.

“The Labour party will back a general election once no-deal is ruled out and the extension allows it,” she told MPs.

The Scottish National Party also said it would back Johnson’s push for an election if a delay until 2020 is secured.

SNP MP Peter Wishart said: “We need to see that extension secured and that extension must be long enough to protect us from the cliff-edge of a no-deal Brexit. We will not be pushed by this Prime Minister.”

Leaders of EU countries are expected to grant the UK another delay to Brexit on Friday morning, paving the way for Corbyn to back a pre-Christmas election. The delay is expected to last three months until February 2020.

Johnson on Thursday said that the additional time secured by a fresh Brexit delay would give MPs the opportunity to scrutinise and approve his Brexit deal with the EU.

The prime minister aims to get the Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament by the beginning of November.

MPs earlier this week refused to back the prime minister’s plan to deliver Brexit by October 31 after accusing him of trying to avoid parliamentary scrutiny on his agreement with Brussels.

Corbyn prepares to accept Johnson’s challenge

An election can only take place in the UK every five years unless two-thirds of MPs agree otherwise.

On the two previous occasions when Johnson has sought to secure that two-thirds majority, he has failed thanks to both Labour and other opposition parties refusing to back an early poll.

Labour justified this decision at the time as a means of preventing Johnson taking the UK out of the EU without a deal. However, the other motivating factor was a belief among some in Corbyn’s Shadow Cabinet that forcing Johnson to delay Brexit instead would give Labour their best bet of winning an early election.

Some around Corbyn now believe that this latter calculation was badly misjudged and that an October election, before Johnson had secured a deal with the EU, would have been the party’s best and possibly only chance of preventing an election victory for the government.

As a result the Labour leadership now favours an early election, preferably before Johnson has ratified a deal with the EU.

Other opposition parties are also set to back another election, once a Brexit extension has been agreed.

