Boris Johnson's Brexit bill backed by Parliament in major boost for his plan to leave the EU

Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill has passed its first stage in the UK Parliament after months of delay.

The vote is a major boost for the prime minister’s prospects of fulfilling his pledge to take the UK out of the EU by October 31.

However, MPs also rejected the timetable for passing Johnson’s bill through its final stages.

Following the second vote, Johnson said he would have to “pause” further passage of the bill, meaning Britain could still be heading for another delay to Brexit.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill has passed its first stage in the UK parliament, in a major boost to the prime minister’s plan to take the UK out of the EU by October 31.

Members of Parliament voted by 329 votes to 299 votes on Tuesday evening to approve Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill in principle..

The vote represents a clear sign of support for Johnson’s Brexit plans, after his predecessor Theresa May failed on four previous occasions to pass her own deal.

However, Johnson’s victory was quickly followed by defeat after MPs voted to reject his timetable for passing the legislation through its final stages.



Johnson welcomed the passage of the deal but said that he would need to “pause” the legislation following the second vote.

“How welcome it is – even joyful – that this House has accepted its responsibility, come together and supported a deal,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that the UK could be heading for a delay to Brexit.

“The EU must now make up their minds on how to answer Parliament’s request for delay,” he told MPs.

Watch Boris Johnson’s disappointed by Brexit delay

"I must express my disappointment that the House has voted for delay” Boris Johnson says he'll pause Brexit legislation to allow EU to “make up their minds” after MPs rejected proposal to examine UK PM’s bill in the Commons in three dayshttps://t.co/3aOlE5sMM1 pic.twitter.com/PN5VXTef4f — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 22, 2019

MPs were on Wednesday set to begin the process of debating amendments to the bill, which have the potential to radically alter it, or wreck its prospects of passing altogether.

Among alternative plans being pushed by MPs is a bid to compel Johnson to negotiate retaining ties to EU customs rules after Brexit, as well as a push for a second referendum.

Another amendment designed to extend the 14 month transition period beyond 2020 is also gathering support among MPs.

The rejection of Johnson’s timetable means the government will have to decide whether to bring forward a new timetable or attempt to force a general election.

The prime minister had earlier on Tuesday insisted that any attempt to frustrate or delay Brexit would mean that he would pull the bill and “go forward to a general election,” adding that the Brexit process could not be allowed to continue for “months” more of delay.

Sources close to Johnson suggested that he may be willing to accept a shorter delay of a matter of weeks in order to a ratify his deal, according to multiple reports.

Donald Tusk, the European Commission president, indicated on Tuesday that the EU was prepared to grant an extension of the October Brexit deadline until next year.

Tusk told the European Parliament: “The situation is quite complex following events over the weekend in the UK and the British request for an extension of the Article 50 process.

“We should be ready for every scenario but one thing must be clear, as I said to prime minister Johnson on Saturday, a no-deal Brexit will never be our decision.”

Speaking before the vote, opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the prime minister’s deal was “nothing less than a charter for deregulation and a race to the bottom”.

“They always say the devil is in the detail. And, having seen the detail, it confirms everything we thought about this rotten deal,” he said.

“A charter for deregulation across the board, paving the way for Trump-style trade deals that will attack jobs, rights and protections, and open up our precious National Health Service and other public services for further privatisation.

What is in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill?

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill is designed to give legal effect to the Brexit deal negotiated by Johnson and allow Britain to legally leave the EU while entering a 14 month transition period.

The bill is based on a previous agreement negotiated by Theresa May but with significant differences in the relationship between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

Under the agreement, Northern Ireland would remain tied to EU customs rules after Brexit.

This measure has proved hugely controversial because it will mean new checks in the Irish Sea, something that has outraged unionists in Northern Ireland.

Other aspects of the deal include provisions for the UK to pay its £39 billion “divorce bill” to the EU as well as provisions to maintain the rights of EU citizens living in the UK after Brexit.

Opponents of the bill are concerned about several other aspects of the agreement, including provisions which would allow the prime minister to take Britain out of the EU without a deal at the end of the transition period.

