London's Mayor On Beach Volleyball: Semi-Naked Women 'Glistening Like Wet Otters'

Boris Johnson’s weekly column for The Telegraph, titled “Here’s 20 jolly good reasons to feel cheerful about the Games,” is a fun listicle pointing out how mostly everything in London is running smoothly and going well during the Olympics.But perhaps the funniest point on his list is about women’s beach volleyball. He writes (emphasis ours):



19. As I write these words there are semi-naked women playing beach volleyball in the middle of the Horse Guards Parade immortalised by Canaletto. They are glistening like wet otters and the water is plashing off the brims of the spectators’ sou’westers. The whole thing is magnificent and bonkers.

Well, we guess Johnson is excited most of the women’s teams decided to stick with their bikinis this year.

