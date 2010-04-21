Mayor Of London Warns: The Ash Flight Ban Could Be INDEFINITE And We Need To Prepare For It

The Mayor of London Boris Johnson raised the specter of an “indefinite” flight ban for the UK’s capital today as he warned the country to prepare for the worst.



Johnson said that the UK needs to start thinking realistically about the longer term implications of a ban on air travel, as the risks of flight continue to remain high.

He also questioned the legitimacy of the flight ban, noting voices in the aviation industry who believe planes can safely fly in the current ash scenario.

But Johnson wants the UK to prepare for a ban anyway, noting that this instability could last for 6 to 12 months.

Flights remain grounded across parts of Europe, with London in a particularly dire situation.

Check Out 20 Winners And Losers From The Ongoing Ash Crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.