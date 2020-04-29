Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their baby boy

Getty Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiance Carrie Symonds announce the birth of their baby boy.

The child was born at a London hospital on Wednesday morning.

Both mother and baby are doing “very well” Johnson’s spokesperson said.

Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their baby boy.

A spokesperson for the UK prime minister said on Wednesday that the couple had given birth to “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.”

They added that the baby and his mother were both “doing very well”.

The baby had reportedly not been due until the summer.

The couple were congratulated by opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer, who described the birth as “wonderful news”

Johnson had been due to face Starmer at his first Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday since recovering from the coronavirus.

Both Johnson and Symonds fell ill with COVID-19 last month.

The Prime Minister was admitted to intensive care with breathing difficulties but has since recovered and returned to work on Monday morning.

Who is Carrie Symonds and how did she meet Johnson?

Symonds, 32, is a former official in Johnson’s Conservative Party and an influential figure in Westminster.

A keen environmentalist, she is credited both with pushing Johnson towards green issues as well as smartening his public image.

The two met while Johnson was still married to his second wife Marina Wheeler, with whom he had four children.

Johnson has had a series of affairs with other women over the years and refused to confirm how many children he has in total, during last year’s general election campaign.

“I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election,” Johnson told LBC.

“I’m not, therefore, going to comment on them.”

