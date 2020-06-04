Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are not set to self-isolate despite holding a 45-minute meeting with Alok Sharma, who is self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms

Getty Alok Sharma, the UK business secretary, wipes his face during a speech before the House of Commons on Tuesday. Sharma was tested for the coronavirus after appearing unwell in the debating chamber.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak held a 45-minute meeting on Tuesday with Alok Sharma, the business secretary, who is now self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms.

Sharma was tested for the virus after he appeared sweaty and unwell while addressing the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Under the UK’s new test-and-trace scheme, people must isolate for 14 days if they have come into sustained and close contact with somebody who tests positive for the virus.

Johnson’s spokesman insisted that both men maintained a distance from Sharma during the meeting.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are not set to self-isolate even if Alok Sharma, the business secretary, tests positive for the coronavirus, Downing Street indicated on Thursday.

Sharma placed himself into isolation on Thursday after he appeared sweaty and unwell while answering questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sharma attended a 45-minute meeting with Johnson and Sunak, Downing Street confirmed on Thursday.

Sharma has not yet received the results of a coronavirus test he took on Wednesday.

Under the UK government’s new test-and-trace scheme, anyone who comes into close and sustained contact with somebody who tests positive for the coronavirus must self-isolate for 14 days.

However, Johnson’s spokesman indicated that the two men might not need to self-isolate because they maintained social distancing during the meeting.

“The meeting which took place in No. 10 in the Cabinet room was properly socially distanced,” the spokesman said.

“So they were all 2 metres apart. If the secretary of state were to test positive for coronavirus, he will go through the test-and-trace process and follow the advice which they give to him.”

He added: “Don’t treat it as ‘you’ve been in a room with someone, therefore you need to self-isolate.’ There’s more to it than that.”

British MP Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus after becoming visibly unwell in the House of Commons chamber. The development comes a day after MPs approved the British government's plan to end virtual voting in the House of Commons | Read more: https://t.co/Y9U4bAI9wC pic.twitter.com/PQE6BrF8W9 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 3, 2020

The government has been heavily criticised in recent days after forcing members of Parliament to return to the House of Commons in person.

MPs on Wednesday spent almost two hours waiting in long queues to vote to abolish the virtual sittings that had taken place during the lockdown.

Social distancing for the vote going spectacularly badly, what a joke. pic.twitter.com/PzqsZAzQ0v — Charlotte Nichols (@charlotte2153) June 2, 2020

Sharma could be seen queuing near multiple other members of Parliament.

More than 20 Conservative MPs rebelled against the government, with disquiet among both opposition and government benches about the decision to end virtual sittings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.