Spurs Player Gets A $US500,000 Bonus If He Doesn't Gain 5 Pounds In The Next 6 Months

Boris Diaw has revitalized his career since signing with the San Antonio Spurs in March of 2012.

After helping the team win the 2014 title, he signed a four-year, $US28-million contract with the Spurs this summer.

While Diaw has been great for the last two seasons, he does have a history of inconsistency. His final year in Charlotte was a disaster. He put on a noticeable amount of weight, shot a dismal 41%, and was waived.

As an incentive for Diaw to stay in shape, the Spurs have put an unusual “weight clause” in his contract.

According to ESPN’s Amin Elhassan, Diaw gets $US150,000 if weighs 254 pounds or less on October 25th, $US150,000 if he’s 254 pounds or less on the day after the All-Star break, and $US200,000 if he’s 254 pounds or less on April 1st.

The Spurs official website currently lists Diaw at 250 pounds. As long as he doesn’t gain five pounds, he gets $US500,000.

Diaw’s weight was be the subject of a good-natured back and forth between him and coach Gregg Popovich in September.

Popovich said the Spurs had a betting pool for what Diaw would weigh at the beginning of training camp.

Pop on Boris Diaw: “Boris is having pina coladas. We have a pool where you guess his weight. You have to start at 275.”

— Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixSI) September 26, 2014

Diaw responded with a great Instagram photo with the caption, “No worries [Pop] only one glass of wine and daily workouts!”

This is the most fascinating NBA subplot of the season.

