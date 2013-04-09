An NBA Player Made This Stop-Motion Lego Harlem Shake Video

San Antonio Spurs player Boris Diaw apparently had a hand in making this awesome Lego stop-motion Harlem Shake video.



He’s listed as the “artistic director” and “executive producer” in the video’s credits, and he tweeted about it this afternoon.

We realise the Harlem Shake is finally dead and buried, but this is pretty creative.

Diaw is a role player for the Spurs, but apparently he found the time to help out with this labour-intensive video:

