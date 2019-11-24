Boris Johnson is launching the Conservative Party's manifesto for the 2019 election. Here are the key points and takeaways.

Getty Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson.

The Conservative Party unveiled their manifesto for the next five years on Sunday.

Boris Johnson is the last of the UK’s party leaders to set out his pledges ahead of the December 12 election.

The key takeaway is that delivering a much-delayed Brexit is still front and centre, with no radical proposals taking the spotlight.

Johnson committed to freezing regressive taxes like VAT and National Insurance, saying he wants to “put more money back in people’s pockets.”

Boris Johnson is promising to get Brexit done on time, and also “put more money back in people’s pockets” by not raising taxes afterwards, according to an advance copy of the manifesto sent to British media.

Here are the key pledges.

To revive the Withdrawal Agreement Bill before Christmas so that a much-delayed Brexit can happen on time on January 31, 2020. The bill seeks to turn the preexisting withdrawal agreement into UK law.

Not to raise income tax, national insurance payments, or value-added tax (VAT.)

To give childcare services £250 million-a-year.

To make available £6.3 billion so that homes can be upgraded to make them more environmentally friendly and efficient.

To scrap NHS hospital car parking charges for millions of people.

“Imagine the relief the whole nation will feel if we do this – if a Conservative majority is returned on 12 December so we can get Brexit done. Uncertainty ended, investment unlocked, a nation moving forward once again,” Johnson will say at the official unveiling at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The manifesto is titled “Get Brexit Done, Unleash Britain’s Potential.”

Michael Gove MP promised on a BBC chat show on Sunday morning that the Conservatives would not ask the EU for another extension.

