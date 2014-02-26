Inside The Borgata's Most Lavish Suite, Where No Amount Of Money Or Fame Can Reserve You A Night

High above the gambling floor at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City are a few select enclaves, the likes of which most visitors will never see.
To stay in one of the Borgata’s two exclusive Residences, a guest must not only possess a high net worth, he must also have a predilection for gambling at high stakes. The comped suites are a luxury reserved for the casino’s “whales,” the types of gamblers that can take a slow month of revenue on the casino floor and thrust the casino’s bottom line from red to black.
Not even headlining talent is offered a stay in the Residences — only gamblers — and the casino pulls out all the stops to draw them in, as the following photos reveal.
Welcome to one of the Borgata's Residence suites, where the casino's mega high-rollers stay and that can't be rented at any cost.
The bathroom of the master bedroom is equally large, with an island sink station in the center of the room.
This bathroom is not quite as nice as the master bath, but it has a tub, a steam shower, and his and hers sinks.
Guests are served by the 24/7 on-call butler and can order from any of the hotel's fine-dining restaurants.
The bathroom has a deep soaking bath and shower for two, plus a 500 square-foot separate powder room. The vanity even has its own personal TV.
For those who need a clean-up, downstairs is the Borgata Hotel's barbershop with deluxe services like a straight shave or hot towel treatment.
