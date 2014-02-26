Inside The Borgata's Most Lavish Suite, Where No Amount Of Money Or Fame Can Reserve You A Night

High above the gambling floor at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City are a few select enclaves, the likes of which most visitors will never see.

To stay in one of the Borgata’s two exclusive Residences, a guest must not only possess a high net worth, he must also have a predilection for gambling at high stakes. The comped suites are a luxury reserved for the casino’s “whales,” the types of gamblers that can take a slow month of revenue on the casino floor and thrust the casino’s bottom line from red to black.

Not even headlining talent is offered a stay in the Residences — only gamblers — and the casino pulls out all the stops to draw them in, as the following photos reveal.

Welcome to one of the Borgata's Residence suites, where the casino's mega high-rollers stay and that can't be rented at any cost. Of course, it has amazing views of Atlantic City from its living room. There's also a separate, more comfortable living room with a TV and plush couches. Down the hallway is the master bedroom. Immediately upon entering the master bedroom, you see its phenomenal living space. On the other side of the room is the bed with a flat screen TV. The entire master suite space is huge. The bathroom of the master bedroom is equally large, with an island sink station in the center of the room. And again, floor-to-ceiling windows. Gorgeous. Close by is a desk, where you can get any work done or call the front desk. Here's another guest room in the suite with flat screen and soaring views. This bathroom is not quite as nice as the master bath, but it has a tub, a steam shower, and his and hers sinks. The suite has a large dining table that can seat 12. Dinner parties would have an incredible view of the Atlantic Ocean and Jersey Shore. And of Atlantic City's hotel-filled skyline. Guests are served by the 24/7 on-call butler and can order from any of the hotel's fine-dining restaurants. To top off the suite is a workout room, complete with hot tub to unwind in. Below the two Residences are 40 Piatto suites, at 1,500 square feet each. The Piatto Suites' large bedrooms look out over the city. The bathroom has a deep soaking bath and shower for two, plus a 500 square-foot separate powder room. The vanity even has its own personal TV. For those who need a clean-up, downstairs is the Borgata Hotel's barbershop with deluxe services like a straight shave or hot towel treatment. And don't miss out on the impressive pool, surrounded by palm trees.

