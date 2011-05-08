Are you bored with the weekend already?



That boredom is good for you, according to a paper presented at today’s British Psychological Society Conference. Although unpleasant, boredom represents a sense of dissatisfaction that is a nascent stage of pro-social behaviour and creation.

Dr. Wijnand van Tilburg tells the Guardian:

“Boredom can paradoxically be a very strong motivator for people to seek out unpleasant yet meaningful tasks, such as blood donations, against meaningless but pleasant behaviour,” he said. “It does not promote engagement in meaningless yet pleasant behaviour

“Boredom makes people long for different and purposeful activities, and as a result they turn towards more challenging and meaningful activities, turning towards what they perceive to be really meaningful in life,” said Van Tilburg.”

Of course boredom is a double-edged sword. Bored people often exhibit enhanced feelings of aggression, anger and hostility, according to van Tilburg.

