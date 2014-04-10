Bored Office Workers In Separate Buildings Had A Conversation Via Post-Its

This post originally appeared at Death and Taxes Magazine.

Last Friday, a few bored office workers in several different office buildings in San Francisco held a conversation by sticking Post-it notes to their windows.

The workers — some of whom were hungover — traded small images back and forth, suggested a hashtag (#sfpostit), and even played a game of hangman.

Check out the photos below, and give it a quick month or two for this idea to be stolen and used in some commercial for cell phones.

There's my @postitproducts! All week the bareMinerals office has been posting to neighbors. Started w hi #sfpostit pic.twitter.com/nHxPR3AWL0 — Aly (@alykate) April 4, 2014

Stuart the Minion approves of the newest social network in SF #sfpostit pic.twitter.com/ZyCx6uV791 — Kevin Stapp (@redstappster) April 4, 2014

In case our building misses the memo – "Postit Partay Dada bar 5pm" #sfpostit pic.twitter.com/5JJ6P0xjwN — Helen Situ (@HelenSitu) April 4, 2014

