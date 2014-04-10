Bored Office Workers In Separate Buildings Had A Conversation Via Post-Its

Joe Veix, Death And Taxes Magazine

Last Friday, a few bored office workers in several different office buildings in San Francisco held a conversation by sticking Post-it notes to their windows.

The workers — some of whom were hungover — traded small images back and forth, suggested a hashtag (#sfpostit), and even played a game of hangman.

Check out the photos below, and give it a quick month or two for this idea to be stolen and used in some commercial for cell phones.

Post by RadiumOne.

