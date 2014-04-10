Bored Office Workers In Separate Buildings Had A Conversation Via Post-Its

This post originally appeared at Death and Taxes Magazine.
Last Friday, a few bored office workers in several different office buildings in San Francisco held a conversation by sticking Post-it notes to their windows.
The workers — some of whom were hungover — traded small images back and forth, suggested a hashtag (#sfpostit), and even played a game of hangman.
Check out the photos below, and give it a quick month or two for this idea to be stolen and used in some commercial for cell phones.
There's my @postitproducts! All week the bareMinerals office has been posting to neighbors. Started w hi #sfpostit pic.twitter.com/nHxPR3AWL0
— Aly (@alykate) April 4, 2014
Watching two buildings playing hangman…. #sfpostit pic.twitter.com/ZR80ud7E2I
— NatashaTheRobot (@NatashaTheRobot) April 4, 2014
Hello from @Inkshares #sfpostit pic.twitter.com/K2FnB50S7V
— Thad Woodman (@thad_jo) April 4, 2014
#sfpostit pic.twitter.com/zmEBkOv8E2
— Lauren Hume (@LHCollection) April 4, 2014
Cross-building communications w/ the latest technology from #SF! Hi Stevenson and Jessie St! #sfpostit #siliconvalley pic.twitter.com/d02tL9bdeK
— Sarah Chorey (@schorey) April 4, 2014
Stuart the Minion approves of the newest social network in SF #sfpostit pic.twitter.com/ZyCx6uV791
— Kevin Stapp (@redstappster) April 4, 2014
Meanwhile, in the financial district #sfpostit @postitproducts pic.twitter.com/b6aRRuOg2F
— Mark Karayan (@Mgkarayan) April 4, 2014
In case our building misses the memo – "Postit Partay Dada bar 5pm" #sfpostit pic.twitter.com/5JJ6P0xjwN
— Helen Situ (@HelenSitu) April 4, 2014
