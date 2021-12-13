Someone accidentally sold a Bored Ape NFT for $3,000 instead of $300,000

The ape NFTs being used for ‘s new metaverse band, Kingship. 10:22PM

A highly coveted Bored Ape non-fungible token sold for just over $US3,000 ($AU4,212) — one-hundredth of its intended market price of about $US300 ($AU421),000 ($AU421,205).

The owner of Bored Ape #3,547 made a “fat fingered” typing error when listing the NFT online, according to CNet. Instead of selling it for a price of 75 ether, a “lapse of concentration” spurred the owner to sell it for 0.75 ether instead.

An automated account immediately bought the NFT and put it back on sale for nearly $US250,000 ($AU351,005).

A similar mistake in a banking transaction can usually be remedied. But in the fast-paced and unregulated crypto market, an error like this is usually irreversible, especially as automated, instantaneous purchases pose constant threats.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club series is a limited set of 10,000 pieces of “programmatically generated” digital art, launched in April 2021.

Initially, customers could buy one for a little over $US300 ($AU421). Now, Bored Apes usually sell for at least 50 ETH, or about $US200,000 ($AU280,804), and proud owners post them to social media or use them as their Twitter profile pictures.