A bundle of BoredApes NFTs just sold for $24.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction – showing buyers are still chasing the red-hot digital collectibles market

A collection of non-fungible tokens depicting cartoon monkeys sold for $US24 ($AU33).4 ($AU33) million at auction this week.

The BoredApes Yacht Club bundle featured 107 NFTs that sold through luxury auction house Sotheby’s.

These tokens hit the big-time when NBA player Stephen Curry bought one for $US180,000 ($AU244,321) that is now his Twitter profile.

The 107 non-fungible tokens (NFTs), part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, were created by Yuga Labs and sold on Thursday.

“What an historic moment for the club: the Sothebys auction of 101 Bored Apes has closed at over $US24m. Congratulations and THANK YOU to the whole ape community. To the buyer, I think we speak for everybody when we say: WELCOME TO THE CLUB,” Bored Ape Yacht Club said on Twitter.

NFTs, which are unique digital representations of real-life assets such as artwork or video, have become hugely popular, as more celebrities, athletes, fashion houses and other major outlets have embraced crypto and launched their own tokens. NBA superstar Stephen Curry purchased a Bored Ape NFT for $US180,000 ($AU244,321) in August that now features as his Twitter profile picture.

Each ape in the series is unique. Some have cheetah-print fur, others are blind-folded, are different colors, have different hairstyles and costumes. The one thing they have in common is they all look bored.

NFTs can serve as community tokens, which are digital coins that come with exclusive benefits and perks for their owners.

Owning a Bored Ape NFT means “Yacht Club” membership that offers perks such as access to a collaborative graffiti board, and other benefits.

Bored Apes are some of the most popular NFTs right now. They’re the third-most traded on the OpenSea platform right now, behind CryptoPunks and Loot.

“The Bored Ape Yacht Club project is one of the most exciting and creative NFT collectibles since the launch of CryptoPunks, and has become a major force in pop culture,” Michael Bouhanna, Sotheby’s co-head of digital art, said in a statement.