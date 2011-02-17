A Complete List Of The 200 Borders Franchises That Are Closing Down

Borders finally declared bankruptcy this morning. The company will immediately begin closing over 30 per cent of its bookstores.



The following 200 stores are getting cut and more may follow (via Deal Journal).

Small towns like Buford, Ga., will be left with few options for buying books in person, now that Borders and Barnes & Nobles have run the small retailers out.

Borders_Closures



