Borders Plans The Death Of The CD

Borders Group (BGP) is showing off the first of 14 new concept stores it will open this month. One concept it’s ditching: CD sales. The music section has been “downsized”, and replaced with a digital kiosk centre that sounds great and is almost certain to fail. See if you can see why:



The circular, oversized kiosk features several computer stations where customers can burn music CDs, download music and audiobooks onto MP3 players, create digital photo albums, learn how to self-publish and research family genealogy. Staffers will be on hand to assist.

“We wanted to create a comfortable, easy to understand environment,” said Rob Gruen, executive vice president of merchandising and marketing.

The only glitch so far: The digital services don’t work with Apple’s iPod, something Borders says it’s working on.

