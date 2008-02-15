Borders Plans The Death Of The CD

Peter Kafka

Borders Group (BGP) is showing off the first of 14 new concept stores it will open this month. One concept it’s ditching: CD sales. The music section has been “downsized”, and replaced with a digital kiosk centre that sounds great and is almost certain to fail. See if you can see why:

The circular, oversized kiosk features several computer stations where customers can burn music CDs, download music and audiobooks onto MP3 players, create digital photo albums, learn how to self-publish and research family genealogy. Staffers will be on hand to assist.

“We wanted to create a comfortable, easy to understand environment,” said Rob Gruen, executive vice president of merchandising and marketing.

The only glitch so far: The digital services don’t work with Apple’s iPod, something Borders says it’s working on.

