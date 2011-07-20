Borders is Toast–But Don’t Blame E-Books

And so it ends. Borders, which went bankrupt and announced plans to close hundreds of stores last February, is going to finish the job. Hilco Consumer Capital and Gordon Brothers are buying what’s left of the chain, and plan to liquidate the 399 remaining stores and lay off 11,000 employees. (The companies specialize in buying up once-mighty brands: they also acquiredPolaroid and The Sharper Image.)



