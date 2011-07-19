Here's The Simplest, Clearest Explanation You'll Find Of How Borders Closing Affects The Book Industry

Kathleen Schmidt, who runs her own book publicity firm (KMSPR), tweeted a brilliantly simple explanation of how the end of Borders will affect the book industry — especially the authors of your favourite books.
Here it is:
Yikes. Schmidt is kindly answering the queries of plenty of followers tweeting at her, so if you want to read more, click here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.