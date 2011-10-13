Halloween Costume Shops Are Now Invading All Those Empty Borders Stores

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It’s not uncommon for seasonal retailers to take over empty office space, but what’s going on with old Borders bookstores is just eerie.A bunch of Halloween shops are taking over some of the chain’s 350 old bookstores across the country, right after Borders finished liquidating, according to the Wall Street Journal.



The retailers include Halloween Adventure, Halloween City and Party Galaxy, among others.

But perhaps it’s a fitting end to the Borders saga, since its employees admitted they didn’t mind scaring customers away to Barnes & Noble anyway.

Read the specifics over at the Wall Street Journal >

