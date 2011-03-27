Borders May Be Bankrupt But It Wants To Pay Executives $8.3 Million In Bonuses

Borders, the bankrupt bookseller, is trying to get permission to pay $8.3 million in bonuses to executives, according to the AP.



The company claims that five executives are leaving the company on a weekly basis and this is one way it can try to hold onto them.

From the AP:

The company wants to give its CEO, financier Bennett LeBow, as much as $1.7 million. In addition, it wants to give $1.1 million to executive vice presidents, $371,000 to the vice president for human resources, $2.4 million in other bonuses and $1.2 million in payments to 25 of its directors and a few other executives.

Bill Ackman and Bennett LeBow lost big on the firm’s bankruptcy. Ackman’s original investment of $233 million was worth only $2.4 million as of the firm’s bankruptcy in February.

