The return of tourists and international students will prompt a surge in demand for the short-term rental market, new research shows

The return of tourists and international students will have the greatest impact on Australian rental markets in coming months.

New analysis from CoreLogic shows demand will rise in Sydney and Melbourne’s CBDs.

The return of short-term travellers will benefit rental markets in regional locations like Cairns and Tasmania.

While the impact of the return of migration is expected to take some time to show up in the housing market, it’s likely demand will rise in the short-term rental market in Australia’s inner cities as visa-holders fly into the country.

According to newly-released analysis from CoreLogic, the return of tourists and international students will have the greatest impact on Australian rental markets in coming months.

Australia reopened its international border for double-vaccinated tourists and visa holders on February 21, with eligible visa holders able to enter the country without a travel exemption or need to quarantine.

The latest overseas arrival data from the ABS shows total arrivals to Australia began rising in early February as international students, permanent residents and Australian citizens were welcomed back.

Overseas arrivals totalled 195,760 through December (up from 34,670 arrivals in December 2020), with estimates suggesting the number was higher still for January.

The return of tourists will boost short-term rentals

Looking forward, the country will likely see an increase in demand for short-term accommodation, CoreLogic suggests.

This will lift occupancy rates and revenue across the short-term accommodation rental market and commercial accommodations from recent lows.

The return of short-term travellers will benefit popular tourism destinations like Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, along with regional locations like Cairns and across Tasmania.

International students drive inner city demand

As student arrivals have been prioritised to align with the February to March intake of Australian universities, rental demand across the inner city precincts of capital cities is also expected to rise.

Throughout 2021, the disappearance of International students slashed inner city rents, with data from Asian real estate platform Juwai IQI estimating the number of international students living in Australia will likely have fallen by more than two-thirds, from about 500,000 in April 2020 to only about 165,000 in June 2021.

Recent arrivals to Australia are most likely to be renting, which is where the housing market was most negatively impacted by border closures since March 2020.

Rents across inner city Sydney and Melbourne saw drops of 12.1% and 11.3% respectively from peak levels in March 2020.

They are now the only markets where rents remain below where they were in March last year, the analysis shows.

Migration patterns will change overall

Without the impact of an international visa population, international migration patterns changed over the past two years, with the most noteworthy shift being the exodus of city dwellers to regional areas.

“The flow of people arriving from overseas is different to the flow of people moving internally in Australia, which is part of why housing market dynamics have looked a little different through a period of closed international borders,” Eliza Owen, head of Australian research at CoreLogic, said.

Arrival numbers from New Zealand and Japan through January 2022 were only at about 5% of pre-COVID levels, however arrivals from Singapore reached 24% of where they were in January 2020.

“The rapid rise in arrivals from Singapore may represent a relatively strong bi-lateral travel arrangement since November, as well as travel arrangements for skilled workers who have come to fill roles in Australia,” Owen said.

According to data from the Department of Home Affairs, 12.9% of skilled visas granted in the second half of 2021 were for arrivals to Queensland, up from an average of 11.5% in the three years to June 2019.

The highest portion was still granted for NSW at 43.5%.

“It is interesting to note that the rise of popularity of regional Australia and south-east Queensland domestically may eventually attract greater employment opportunities, business entries, and overseas migrants to these same locations,” Owen said.