A Man Tried Sneaking Across The Border With A Thai Woman Hidden Inside A Suitcase

An unidentified Phoenix, Ariz. man was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 30 after Border Patrol officers found a woman stuffed inside a suitcase in the back of his vehicle, Phoenix New Times reports.

From ABC 15:

Customs and Border Patrol spokeswoman Edith Serrano said when officers opened a suitcase in the back of the vehicle, they found a 48-year-old Thai national hidden underneath a pile of clothes. Serrano said the man was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement who is now handling the case.

The 56-year-old man, whose name was not released, was driving back into the country through the port of entry in Nogales.

The woman inside the suitcase, identified as Pornkamol Mongkolsermsak, had been “denied admission, excluded, deported, and removed from the United States” through Los Angeles just 10 days earlier, according to the federal court documents, New-Times reports.

Here are the photos from CBP:

