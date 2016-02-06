Border patrol agents bust a shipment of cocaine worth $172 million

On February 5, Customs and Border Protection agents on a P-3 Orion early warning aircraft picked up and tracked a suspicious vessel heading north toward the US, according to a CBP press release.

The airborne agents coordinated with the Coast Guard to intercept the suspicious vessel.

Coast Guard personnel on the scene arrested three people on board and seized 2,300 pounds of cocaine, an amount worth more than $172 million, according to the CBP.

CBP Air and Marine operations (AMO) crews cover a 42-million-square-mile area that includes the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea.

Last year, they intercepted 213,000 pounds of cocaine.

Traffickers have relied on seaborne shipping to move immense amounts of cocaine and other drugs to the US, using fishing vessels, fastboats, and homemade narco submarines.

