Border Force will not go ahead with visa checks in Melbourne this weekend

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 14: A tram passes Flinders Street Station on August 14, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. Melbourne has been crowned the most liveable city according to the Global Liveability Survey for the second year round. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

The joint operation between Australia’s Border Force and Victoria Police in Melbourne will not go ahead.

The plan was that Australian Border Force (ABF) officers would take part in an unprecedented operation on the streets of the CBD where they would check people’s visa details.

“Victoria Police has made a decision not to go ahead with this weekend’s Operation Fortitude,” the organisation said.

“We understand there has been a high level of community interest and concern which has been taken into consideration when making this decision.

“Victoria Police’s priority is the safety and wellbeing of the whole community and we will continue to work with our partner agencies to achieve this.”

There are reports the operation was cancelled following a wave of public concern and criticism on social media about plans monitor Melbourne’s trains, trams and taxis looking for anti-social behaviour and outstanding warrants.

Since cancelling the blitz Victoria Police has said the scale of the operation was inappropriately characterised and was only ever intended to be a standard police operation.

Now read: Australia’s Border Force will be stopping people on the streets of Melbourne, and people are freaking out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.