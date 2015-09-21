Border Force staff at Australia's international airports are on strike: here's when to expect delays

Travellers passing through any of Australia’s eight international airport could face delays over the next 10 days as immigration and border protection employees go on strike.
The strikes, over a pay dispute with the government, started in Cairns this morning and are scheduled for Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Darwin and the Gold Coast.
Their union, the CPSU, claims the removal of long-standing allowances and entitlements under the current offer could see them losing up to $8000 a year.
Staff are set to vote on a proposed enterprise agreement on Monday.
“Passengers travelling overseas and returning to Australia over the coming week may experience delays at Australian international airports due to Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) members of the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, including the Australian Border Force, taking part in protected industrial action,” Australian Border Force posted on its Facebook page.
“Arrangements are in place to protect Australia’s borders and minimise the impact on our operations, but if you are going overseas, we advise you to arrive at the airport early. After you have checked in for your flight, please proceed directly to Customs and Immigration.”
Former public service minister Eric Abetz, who the union accused of hampering negotiations, was removed from the portfolio in Sunday’s ministerial reshuffle, with Michaelia Cash now in charge of resolving the pay dispute.
Here is when and where the strikes are due to occur.
Monday 21 September 2015
New South Wales
Sydney International Airport – 6 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm
Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 11 pm
Victoria
Brisbane International Airport – 6 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm
Queensland
Gold Coast Airport – 5.40 am to 8.40 am and 6 pm to 9 pm
Cairns International Airport – 3 am to 6 am and 5 pm to 8 pm
Adelaide Airport – 5.30 am to 8.30 am and 7 pm to 10 pm
South Australia
Perth Airport (International terminal) – 4.30 am to 7.30 am and 4 pm to 7 pm
Western Australia
Darwin Airport – 3.30 am to 6.30 am and 4 pm to 7 pm
Northern Territory
Tuesday 22 September 2015
New South Wales
Sydney International Airport – 6 am to 9 am
Brisbane International Airport – 6 pm to 9 pm
Queensland
Gold Coast Airport – 5.30 am to 8.30 am and 6 pm to 9 pm
Cairns International Airport – 4 am to 6 am and 5 pm to 8 pm
Townsville Airport – 8 am to 11 am
South Australia
Adelaide Airport – 5.30 am to 8.30 am and 7 pm to 10 pm
Perth Airport (International terminal) – 4.30 am to 7.30 am and 4 pm to 7 pm
Western Australia
Darwin Airport – 3.30 am to 6.30 am and 11.15 am to 2.15 pm
Northern Territory
Wednesday 23 September 2015
Victoria
Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 9 pm to 11 pm
Brisbane International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm
Queensland
Gold Coast Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm
Cairns International Airport – 4 am to 6 am
Adelaide Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 8 pm to 10 pm
South Australia
Perth Airport (International terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am
Western Australia
Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am
Northern Territory
Thursday 24 September 2015
Queensland
Townsville Airport – 9 am to 11 am
Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am
Northern Territory
Friday 25 September 2015
Sydney International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm
New South Wales
Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 9 pm to 11 pm
Victoria
Brisbane International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm
Queensland
Gold Coast Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 6 pm to 8 pm
Cairns International Airport – 4 am to 6 am and 9.15 pm to 11.15 pm
Adelaide Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 8 pm to 10 pm
South Australia
Perth Airport (International terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm
Western Australia
Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am
Northern Territory
Saturday 26 September 2015
New South Wales
Sydney International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm
Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 9 pm to 11 pm
Victoria
Brisbane International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm
Queensland
Gold Coast Airport – 7 pm to 9 pm
Cairns International Airport – 4 am to 6 am and 9 pm to 1 am (27 September)
Perth Airport (International terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm
Western Australia
Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am and 12 pm to 2 pm
Northern Territory
Sunday 27 September 2015
Queensland
Townsville Airport – 9 am to 11 am
Monday 28 September 2015
Sydney International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm
New South Wales
Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 9 pm to 11 pm
Victoria
Brisbane International Airport – 7 am to 9 am
Queensland
Gold Coast Airport –7 pm to 9 pm
Cairns International Airport – 4 am to 6 am and 6 pm to 8 pm
Adelaide Airport – 5.30 am to 8.30 am
South Australia
Perth Airport (International terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am and 7 pm to 9 pm
Western Australia
Darwin Airport – 5 pm to 7 pm
Northern Territory
Tuesday 29 September 2015
New South Wales
Sydney International Airport – 7 pm to 9 pm
Brisbane International Airport – 7 pm to 9 pm
Queensland
Gold Coast Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 7 pm to 9 pm
Townsville Airport – 9 am to 11 am
Adelaide Airport – 8 pm to 10 pm
South Australia
Perth Airport (International terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm
Western Australia
Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am and 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm
Northern Territory
Wednesday 30 September 2015
New South Wales
Sydney International Airport – 7 am to 9 am
Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 9 pm to 11 pm
Victoria
Brisbane International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm
Queensland
Gold Coast Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm
Cairns Airport – 4 am to 6 pm
Adelaide Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 8 pm to 10 pm
South Australia
Perth Airport (international terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm
Western Australia
Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am
Northern Territory
