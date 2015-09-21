Border Force staff at Australia's international airports are on strike: here's when to expect delays

Expect delays. Agung Parameswara/Getty Images

Travellers passing through any of Australia’s eight international airport could face delays over the next 10 days as immigration and border protection employees go on strike.

The strikes, over a pay dispute with the government, started in Cairns this morning and are scheduled for Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Darwin and the Gold Coast.

Their union, the CPSU, claims the removal of long-standing allowances and entitlements under the current offer could see them losing up to $8000 a year.

Staff are set to vote on a proposed enterprise agreement on Monday.

“Passengers travelling overseas and returning to Australia over the coming week may experience delays at Australian international airports due to Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) members of the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, including the Australian Border Force, taking part in protected industrial action,” Australian Border Force posted on its Facebook page.

“Arrangements are in place to protect Australia’s borders and minimise the impact on our operations, but if you are going overseas, we advise you to arrive at the airport early. After you have checked in for your flight, please proceed directly to Customs and Immigration.”

Former public service minister Eric Abetz, who the union accused of hampering negotiations, was removed from the portfolio in Sunday’s ministerial reshuffle, with Michaelia Cash now in charge of resolving the pay dispute.

Here is when and where the strikes are due to occur.

Monday 21 September 2015

New South Wales

Sydney International Airport – 6 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm



Victoria

Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 11 pm



Queensland

Brisbane International Airport – 6 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm

Gold Coast Airport – 5.40 am to 8.40 am and 6 pm to 9 pm

Cairns International Airport – 3 am to 6 am and 5 pm to 8 pm



South Australia

Adelaide Airport – 5.30 am to 8.30 am and 7 pm to 10 pm



Western Australia

Perth Airport (International terminal) – 4.30 am to 7.30 am and 4 pm to 7 pm



Northern Territory

Darwin Airport – 3.30 am to 6.30 am and 4 pm to 7 pm

Tuesday 22 September 2015

New South Wales

Sydney International Airport – 6 am to 9 am



Queensland

Brisbane International Airport – 6 pm to 9 pm

Gold Coast Airport – 5.30 am to 8.30 am and 6 pm to 9 pm

Cairns International Airport – 4 am to 6 am and 5 pm to 8 pm

Townsville Airport – 8 am to 11 am

South Australia

Adelaide Airport – 5.30 am to 8.30 am and 7 pm to 10 pm



Western Australia

Perth Airport (International terminal) – 4.30 am to 7.30 am and 4 pm to 7 pm



Northern Territory

Darwin Airport – 3.30 am to 6.30 am and 11.15 am to 2.15 pm

Wednesday 23 September 2015

Victoria

Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 9 pm to 11 pm



Queensland

Brisbane International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm

Gold Coast Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Cairns International Airport – 4 am to 6 am



South Australia

Adelaide Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 8 pm to 10 pm



Western Australia

Perth Airport (International terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am



Northern Territory

Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am

Thursday 24 September 2015

Queensland

Townsville Airport – 9 am to 11 am



Northern Territory

Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am

Friday 25 September 2015



New South Wales

Sydney International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm



Victoria

Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 9 pm to 11 pm



Queensland

Brisbane International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm

Gold Coast Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 6 pm to 8 pm

Cairns International Airport – 4 am to 6 am and 9.15 pm to 11.15 pm



South Australia

Adelaide Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 8 pm to 10 pm



Western Australia

Perth Airport (International terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm



Northern Territory

Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am

Saturday 26 September 2015

New South Wales

Sydney International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm



Victoria

Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 9 pm to 11 pm



Queensland

Brisbane International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm

Gold Coast Airport – 7 pm to 9 pm

Cairns International Airport – 4 am to 6 am and 9 pm to 1 am (27 September)



Western Australia

Perth Airport (International terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm



Northern Territory

Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am and 12 pm to 2 pm

Sunday 27 September 2015

Queensland

Townsville Airport – 9 am to 11 am

Monday 28 September 2015



New South Wales

Sydney International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm



Victoria

Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 9 pm to 11 pm



Queensland

Brisbane International Airport – 7 am to 9 am

Gold Coast Airport –7 pm to 9 pm

Cairns International Airport – 4 am to 6 am and 6 pm to 8 pm



South Australia

Adelaide Airport – 5.30 am to 8.30 am



Western Australia

Perth Airport (International terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am and 7 pm to 9 pm



Northern Territory

Darwin Airport – 5 pm to 7 pm

Tuesday 29 September 2015

New South Wales

Sydney International Airport – 7 pm to 9 pm



Queensland

Brisbane International Airport – 7 pm to 9 pm

Gold Coast Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 7 pm to 9 pm

Townsville Airport – 9 am to 11 am



South Australia

Adelaide Airport – 8 pm to 10 pm



Western Australia

Perth Airport (International terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm



Northern Territory

Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am and 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm

Wednesday 30 September 2015

New South Wales

Sydney International Airport – 7 am to 9 am



Victoria

Melbourne International Airport – 5 am to 7 am and 9 pm to 11 pm



Queensland

Brisbane International Airport – 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm

Gold Coast Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Cairns Airport – 4 am to 6 pm



South Australia

Adelaide Airport – 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 8 pm to 10 pm



Western Australia

Perth Airport (international terminal) – 5.30 am to 7.30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm



Northern Territory

Darwin Airport – 4.30 am to 6.30 am

