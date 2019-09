Our friends at Snooth shared this awesome infographic detailing the extraordinary prices of the most expensive bottles of Bordeaux.



One 1945 vintage has an auction value of over $12,000. Now check out what you could get for the same price as some of the other vintage Bordeaux bottles.

Photo: Snooth

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.