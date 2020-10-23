Borat crashed into David Dobrik's Tesla and knocked off the front door in the YouTuber's first return to vlogging since March

David Dobrik returned to YouTube on Wednesday with a vlog featuring Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat.

The actor’s character drove into Dobrik’s driveway and crashed into his Tesla.

Borat appeared in Dobrik’s vlog to promote his upcoming movie “Borat 2.”

In the process, he met Dobrik’s friend, and Borat superfan, Suzy Antonyan, and had a tour of LA.

YouTuber David Dobrik got a little more than he bargained for after inviting Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen’s chaotic character from Kazakhstan, to his home in LA. Dobrik took a break from vlogging during the coronavirus pandemic, but posted his first video since April with the cameo on his second channel David Dobrik Too on Wednesday.

Borat drove into the driveway in a huge van and crashed straight into Dobrik’s white Tesla. The door was open and the impact tore it clean off.

“Oh my God, back it up, f—” Dobrik yelled from behind the camera, as an apologetic looking Borat reversed the vehicle. On inspecting the damage, Borat said the car wasn’t expensive, to which Dobrik replied: “This is $US150,000.”

After a failed attempt to fix the door himself, Borat then attempted to settle his debt with a bag of meat.

Borat then told Dobrik he came all the way to LA to promote his movie, because “if I do not promote the movie film, they will execute me.”

Dobrik then gave Borat a tour of LA, during which the journalist got in the way of traffic and a fire truck, saw his billboard, and got spooked by a mirror.

He also met Dobrik’s friend, and Borat superfan, Suzy Antonyan, who screamed “Oh my God, Borat” when she saw him in the backseat of Dobrik’s car.

“She is possessed,” Borat said, alarmed. “She has a possession. She have rabies? Why she scream?”

Dobrik invited Borat into his house for a tour, but Borat seemed more impressed with a box in Dobrik’s yard.

At the end of the visit, Dobrik asked Borat how he heard about him.

“You are famous in Kazakhstan,” Borat replied, and before Dobrik could respond he yelled, “Not!”

Watch the full video below.

