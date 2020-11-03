Sacha Baron Cohen reveals how a security guard almost foiled the Trump fat suit scene in 'Borat 2'

Amazon Prime

“Borat 2” is earning rave reviews for its daring political stunts.

But during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Sacha Baron Cohen broke down how the now-infamous Trump fat suit scene was almost ruined by a security guard.

The notorious prankster said he was stopped by a security guard while in costume because a metal detector kept beeping.

“I was terrified,” he said. “Obviously, the moment they touch my body – it’s a fat suit, so I wouldn’t have been allowed in.”

Sacha Baron Cohen’s surprise “Borat” sequel has earned praise for its ambitious and cringe-worthy political stunts.

But during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the notorious prankster broke down how the now infamous scene in which he attends the Conservative Political Action Conference undercover, disguised as President Donald Trump, was almost ruined by an industrious security guard.

“Well, basically, I woke up at one in the morning, and they transformed me,” Baron Cohen said. “We had a prosthetics team transform me into Donald Trump. Then I put on a fat suit, a kind of 55-inch fat suit because that’s what the prosthetics team said equated to his size perfectly.”

When Baron Cohen got to the Conservative convention, he switched up his hairstyle in order to fool security, but he had some trouble getting past.

TheEllenShow/YouTube Sacha Baron Cohen applying his Trump prosthetics for the stunt.

“I got into a different disguise. I did Trump’s hair differently. I got past CPAC security and got past TSA, and actually, the TSA were kind of wanding me,” he said, speaking of the security guards who used a metal detector to check him as he walked in.

He continued: “They basically, it went past my chest and it beeped, and I was terrified, obviously, the moment they touch my body â€” it’s a fat suit, so I wouldn’t have been allowed in.”

After some quick thinking, he told the security guard that he was wearing a pacemaker which caused the detector to beep; however, the detector beeped a second time as the security guard moved towards his lower abdomen.

“[The guard] He goes, ‘Well, what’s that?’ And I didn’t know what to say,” Sacha explained. “And he said, ‘Well, hold on, it’s the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, yeah, of course.’ And he let me in.”

In the elaborate scene, Baron Cohen bursts onto the convention floor during a speech by Vice President Mike Pence with his daughter hauled over his shoulder in order to complete the film’s central mission: offering his 15-year-old daughter to the Vice President as a gift.

Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter in the political sequel, has earned rave reviews for her daring performance. Insider identified her as the standout performer and Baron Cohen has called for his fictional daughter to win an Oscar for her performance.

During an interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Baron Cohen said: “We interviewed 500 different actors, and we eventually found this woman who had just come out of drama school. She was 22 at the time.

“It’s a really rigorous process, but she was â€¦ I mean, if she doesn’t win an Oscar, then I don’t know what the Academy’s for.”

You can watch the full interview with Ellen down below:

