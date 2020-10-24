Sacha Baron Cohen pushes back on Rudy Giuliani calling his scene in 'Borat 2' a 'complete fabrication': 'He did what he did'

Amazon Studios Rudy Giuliani in ‘Borat 2.’

“Borat 2” star Sacha Baron Cohen reacted on Friday to Rudy Giuliani’s take that his scene in the movie is a “complete fabrication.”

“Well I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behaviour, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” Cohen told “Good Morning America.”

Cohen also said he was in a hiding spot the production created for that interview scene so he could monitor what happened.

We now have Sacha Baron Cohen’s take on the most talked-about scene in his new movie, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

The movie ends with the actress who plays Borat’s daughter in the movie, Maria Bakalova, looking to be in an inappropriate encounter with Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. It’s topped by a moment when it looks like Giuliani has his hands in his pants.

Giuliani has since tweeted out that the scene is a “compete fabrication” and that he was “tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.”

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Cohen responded to Giuliani’s tweet in an interview on “Good Morning America” on Friday.

“Well I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behaviour, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” he said. “I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. Make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.”

Bakalova, who was sitting next to Cohen during the “GMA” interview, turned to Cohen and said: “I thank you because I was sure you were going to save me from everything.”

Cohen then divulged that a hiding spot was built in the suite where the Giuliani interview took place so the star could keep a close watch as he was “quite concerned” for Bakalova.

“We built a hideaway I was hiding in during the scene,” he said. “I was monitoring it by text. It’s my responsibility as a producer as well to assure the lead actor is looked after.”

“I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior then heaven knows what he’s doing with other female journalists in hotel rooms.”@SachaBaronCohen weighs in on the Rudy Giuliani scene in #Borat2 that has made headlines. pic.twitter.com/RfeNJeWPdw — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2020

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

