Boral makes a $3.5 billion bet on the US economy

Boral is expanding its business and exposure in the US by buying American building services group Headwaters for $US2.6 billion ($A3.5 billion).

The 70-year-old Australian company says the buy is strategically compelling, doubling the company’s US revenue to $US1.8 billion ($A2.45 billion) and positioning the group to take advantage of increased infrastructure spending in the US.

The company also stands to gain if the rally in the US dollar, in the nearly two weeks since Donald Trump won the US presidential election, is sustained.

Two-thirds of Headwaters’ revenues come from its building products division. It designs, manufactures and distributes manufactured stone, specialty roofing and trimboard building panels. It is also one of the leading suppliers of windows and concrete in some parts of America.

Mike Kane, Boral’s CEO, says Headwaters has a portfolio of strong businesses with recognised brands, quality products, diverse end market exposures and solid earnings performance.

“The businesses of Headwaters are highly complementary with Boral’s existing US operations — in fly ash, roofing, stone and light building products,” he says.

The deal also will bring about $US100 million a year in synergies within four years.

“It’s the synergy opportunities that help make this a highly compelling acquisition, and I am confident that we have the right team in place to bring together the two portfolios, drive integration and deliver strong value creation for Boral’s shareholders,” Kane says.

The deal, at $US24.25 in cash for each Headwaters share, will be funded by a $A2.058 billion equity raising, plus debt and some existing cash.

The rights issue will be at $4.80 a share, well below the latest share price of $6.15. The company is now in a trading halt.

Boral posted a flat after tax profit of $A256 million for the year to June on revenue of $A4.31 billion.

