Popular Boppy baby pillows recalled by federal regulators after 8 infants suffocated while using the products

A Boppy Co. spokesperson said the products were not marketed as an infant sleep product.

The US has recalled popular newborn lounging pillows after eight reports of child suffocation.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday a recall on 3.3 million products sold by The Boppy Company.

CPSC recalled three Boppy Co. products: the original new born lounger, the preferred newborn lounger, and the Pottery Barn Kids lounger. Loungers sold for $US30 ($AU41) to $US44 ($AU61) at retailers like Target, Pottery Barn, and Amazon.

The agency received eight reports of infants who suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger pillows. Infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, per The Boppy Company’s website.

The reported deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020.

The Boppy Company sells a variety of products for newborns, including the best-selling breast feeding pillow on Amazon.

A Boppy Company spokesperson said in a release the product was not marketed as an infant sleep product and warns against unsupervised use.

“Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions,” the spokesperson said.