Companies That Put Tons Of Money Into R&D Aren't More Innovative Than Those That Don't

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

It’s not easy to replicate a culture as innovative as Apple or Google’s. But venture capitalists are pouring money into start-ups they hope is Silicon Valley’s next big thing.According to Booz & Co.’s latest Global Innovation 1000 report, this may be the right strategy – because corporations that are throwing tons of money into R&D aren’t necessarily the most innovative.



By polling 600 senior managers and R&D professionals around the world, Booz & Co. determined the world’s most innovative companies, and compared them against those that spend the most on R&D. What they found was that only three companies were on both lists: Microsoft, Toyota and Samsung. According to the study:

There is no statistically significant relationship between financial performance and innovation spending, in terms of either total R&D dollars or R&D as a percentage of revenues. Many companies — notably, Apple — consistently underspend their peers on R&D investments while outperforming them on a broad range of measures of corporate success, such as revenue growth, profit growth, margins, and total shareholder return. Meanwhile, entire industries, such as pharmaceuticals, continue to devote relatively large shares of their resources to innovation, yet end up with much less to show for it than they — and their shareholders — might hope for.

It comes down to having a few things aligned: a company’s business model, culture and spending. Focusing on any one of the three won’t do it alone. We’ve compiled the most interesting charts from the Booz & Co. study that reveal how companies are spending and innovating today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.