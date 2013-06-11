It Looks Like Booz Allen Is Looking For Someone To Fill Edward Snowden's Old Job

Now that Edward Snowden, the National Security Agency whistle-blower, has left his job at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. and fled for safety in Hong Kong, his old position is vacant.



But it seems his old employers had already planned for his vacancy, or at least planned on terminating him — even before he leaked confidential documents.

Right around the time Snowden took a leave of absence — May 22 — the defence contractor posted a job posting on its site for an “Information Security Engineer, Mid Job,” a position which “appears shockingly similar to the one held by Snowden,” writes Eric Brown at the International Business Times.

The position requires the candidate to work on information-technology security solutions for computer servers run by the U.S. defence Department and other government agencies and that the applicant passes a “top secret clearance,” meaning they’d be “subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information.”

We can predict that for life after Snowden, Booz Allen’s security clearance might even be stricter than before.

The candidate does not need to have a college degree (Snowden was a high school drop out).

Below is the job posting:

