Booz Allen Stock Is Getting Slammed

Booz Allen Hamilton shares are down -4.4% on the open.



This is the company NSA leaker Edward Snowden briefly worked for, according to a company release yesterday.

It gets about 98% of its revenues from government contracts, according to the New York Times.

The firm had contracts with the government totaling $3.85 billion in 2011.

According to Washington Technology, its 17 “major” customers are all different government agencies, including The defence Department, Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Homeland Security Department, and IRS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.