Booz Allen Has Fired Edward Snowden And Says His Salary Was Only $122,000

In an updated statement on their website, security firm Booz Allen have announced that they have fired NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.



The statement is below, with the updated information in bold:

Booz Allen can confirm that Edward Snowden, 29, was an employee of our firm for less than 3 months, assigned to a team in Hawaii. Snowden, who had a salary at the rate of $122,000, was terminated June 10, 2013 for violations of the firm’s code of ethics and firm policy. News reports that this individual has claimed to have leaked classified information are shocking, and if accurate, this action represents a grave violation of the code of conduct and core values of our firm. We will work closely with our clients and authorities in their investigation of this matter.

Interestingly, that salary is considerably lower than the $200,000 salary that Snowden had mentioned to the Guardian.

The contracter, which makes 98% of its revenue from government contracts, had confirmed Snowden was an employee on Sunday. The company’s stock got slammed in the opening on Monday.

