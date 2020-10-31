Government-focused consulting firm Booz Allen doubles acquisition war chest as it readies for possible deals

Reuters

Consulting firms have been affected differently by the pandemic, with some decreasing their yearly revenue expectations and others experiencing an increased demand for services.

However, Booz Allen is faring well thanks to long-term government contracts that insulate the firm from shorter-term uncertainty.

The firm has doubled its cash reserves in the last three months and is staying open to potential deals. The firm’s revenue, hiring, and backlog also increased.

As the pandemic continues to affect companies across all industries, some consulting firms have found success amid the uncertainty and are continuing to grow. Booz Allen Hamilton has doubled its cash on hand and is staying open to future acquisitions, executives said on Friday’s earnings call.

Booz Allen had $US1.3 billion in cash as of September 30, an increase from $US621 million three months ago.

“We continue to view our balance sheet as a strategic asset, especially in times of volatility,” said Lloyd Howell Jr., Booz Allen’s chief financial officer and treasurer, on the call. He added that the firm was well-positioned to “quickly capitalise upon opportunities as they may arise over the coming months.”

The 27,000-employee firm, which focuses mostly on government work, hired 257 people in the second quarter of its fiscal year, and the firm plans to continue “hiring aggressively,” Howell added.

Year over year, headcount has gone up by 600, or 2.4%. Booz Allen hired 208 people last quarter.

The firm’s sustained headcount growth comes as its total backlog increased 7.3% from September 30 last year, to $US24.6 million. Booz Allen defines its backlog as its revenue value for orders under existing contracts, as well as future contract options.

The firm’s revenue was $US2 billion in its fiscal second-quarter, up 11% from a year ago, thanks in large part to its defence and civil business and also to its intelligence business, which has “stabilised” during the last six months after pandemic-related uncertainty, explained CEO Horacio Rozanski. He said he expects a “modest decline” in the global commercial business.

Booz Allen’s continued growth comes as other consulting firms have found mixed success in the last few months. Accenture ended its fourth fiscal quarter on August 31 with less overall revenue than the same period a year ago, although its executives said they expected strategy consulting to make a full recovery within the next 12 months. Accenture, along with KPMG, cut staff, while Deloitte closed some UK offices.

Many other consulting firms work on shorter-term projects with companies, nonprofits, and other groups, while Booz Allen works largely with the government on multi-year contracts.

Analysts were unsurprised with Booz Allen’s fiscal second-quarter results, citing the company’s focus on government work and long-term contracts that help insulate it from some of the short-term uncertainty brought by the pandemic.

“This is pretty consistent with the track record they have built for themselves,” said Carter Copeland, an analyst at Melius Research. He added that the company is forward-looking in terms of hiring, which has allowed Booz Allen to outpace its competition and do well even in tough economic times.

“Historically, this is a company that thrives on uncertainty,” he said. “They have been able to perform in good times and in bad in a way that gives the market, analysts, and investors confidence that no matter what comes, they will find a way to perform.”

