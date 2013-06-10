Booz Allen Confirms Whistleblower Works For Them, Says Leak Is 'Shocking'

In a statement posted to their website, security contractors Booz Allen confirmed that the NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden was an employee.



The website appears to be down or “undergoing maintenance” at the moment, so here’s the full statement:

Booz Allen can confirm that Edward Snowden, 29, has been an employee of our firm for less than 3 months, assigned to a team in Hawaii. News reports that this individual has claimed to have leaked classified information are shocking, and if accurate, this action represents a grave violation of the code of conduct and core values of our firm. We will work closely with our clients and authorities in their investigation of this matter.

Booz Allen has deep links to the U.S. intelligence community, and Snowden is likely to be a serious source of embarrassment for the company. The current director of national intelligence (DNI), James Clapper, is a former Booz Allen executive, the Guardian notes.

Aside from the leaks themselves, the power Snowden claims to have had is likely to raise questions about the role of third party contractors in the U.S. defence sector.

