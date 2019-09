Hooray! The JooJoo tablet (previously the CrunchPad) is now shipping, Engadget reports.

So, let’s see… $500 for one of these? Or an Apple iPad, which goes on sale next Saturday, April 3?

You don’t actually think this thing is going to make it, do you?

See Also: Playing With JooJoo Just Makes Me Want An Apple Tablet

