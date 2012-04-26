These Girls DON'T Like To Be Called Booth Babes

Photo: Courtesy Umbrella Girls USA

Whenever you attend a trade show, be it for electronics, cars, anime, motorcycles, or even toys, you will typically find some models near the products to attract attention.The same is particularly true at sporting events, especially those that involve wheels. From Formula One to bicycle racing, you find models everywhere.



But who are they?

For many of these events, the models are from a company called Umbrella Girls USA. Run by San Francisco-based lawyer and motorsport enthusiast Ann Asiano, Umbrella Girls started 10 years ago after a trip to a motorcycle race in Italy.

She saw professional models on the starting grid holding signs for the riders, but there was no agency representing similar models in America.

Umbrella Girls was born and is one of the only branded motorsport and automotive modelling agencies working in North America today.

We recently spoke to Ann about the agency, the girls, and some dos and don’ts for meeting the models at these events.

