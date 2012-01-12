PHOTOS: Get To Know The Booth Babes Of The Detroit Auto Show

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

While there may be babes at CES, part of their appearance is dictated by what they are promoting. No matter what, a model will always look sexier standing next to a $100,000 car than promoting 4G connectivity.During our time at the Detroit Auto Show over the last few days, the cars were definitely not close to being our only focus.



Each manufacturer also brings along a bevy of beautiful women who are intended to draw attention to their latest cars. In our experience, they draw some attention to the cars and way more to themselves.

Often referred to as booth babes, show models, or booth professionals, these models vary in demeanor from silent to incredibly knowledgeable on their subject, but they are all wonderful to be around and even better to look at.

The Motor City, beautiful women, and hot new cars is a very special combination that only happens once a year.

Full disclosure: We would not be able to attend without Ford, who offered to fly us to Detroit and grant us access to the show as well as their design studios.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.